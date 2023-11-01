Health Experts: How changes in Panhandle weather can affect your health

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In a rapid switch from sweltering heat to freezing temperatures, some may be feeling under the weather.

Health experts say weather changes play a huge role in many health conditions.

The dry air can affect our respiratory system by drying out the nasal passages.

“As we breathe in cold, dry air, those membranes dry out and open us up to more viral illnesses, plus kind of being stuck inside all day with larger groups of people, viruses obviously spread more that way,” said Sean Anderson, M.D., family medicine physician, Northwest Physicians Group Primary Care Center.

With the cooler weather, doctors say it’s important to stay hydrated and make sure you wear layers to prevent illness.

It is also important to make sure you are washing your hands to prevent germs from spreading.

Health experts say you can also stay up-to-date on vaccines, such as the flu shot.

They also say the impacts go beyond your respiratory system.

“It’s also the time of year when you see changes in the allergens. So, ragweed and pollen a lot of times become problems or ragweed in particular in the fall. That triggers a lot of people’s allergies and so they’ll get stuffy nose and itchy eyes and watery eyes, congestion and things like that,” said Rodney Young, M.D., physician, Texas Tech Physicians Family Medicine.

Dr. Young says the change in weather can also trigger:

Migraine headaches

Seasonal asthma

Muscle and joint pain

He also adds Seasonal Affective Disorder is also very common this time of year, as the days become shorter with less daylight and with the time change on Sunday.

