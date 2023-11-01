Who's Hiring?
First Friday Art Walk returns to Arts in the Sunset this Friday

First Friday Art Walk return to Arts in the Sunset this Friday. (Source: Arts in the Sunset)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - First Friday Art Walk return to Arts in the Sunset this Friday.

The event will take place from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at 3701 Plains Blvd.

Event organizers say no ticket is needed. First Fridays are a regular event the center hosts on the first Friday of each month.

The event will feature local music, food and art demonstrations throughout the night. Visitors will also be able to chat with studio artists and buy art.

