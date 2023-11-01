Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

DPS: Amarillo man charged with DWI, evading arrest after police chase on Loop 335

DPS: Amarillo man charged with DWI, evading arrest after police chase on Loop 335
DPS: Amarillo man charged with DWI, evading arrest after police chase on Loop 335(Josh Cramer - Facebook)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS troopers arrested a man after a chase that went through Loop 335 today.

According to DPS, a trooper enforcing traffic on Loop 335 near St. Francis Avenue attempted to stop 28-year-old Dylan Casarez of Amarillo for a traffic violation.

Around 3:33 p.m., the trooper reported that Casarez refused to stop, evading the trooper westbound around Loop 335.

Another nearby DPS Trooper was notified and deployed spikes just north of Amarillo Boulevard on Loop 335.

Officials say the spikes were successful and Casarez was arrested without incident.

Casarez was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest in a vehicle.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A grand jury in Texas has indicted the mother of a missing 6-year-old on multiple charges,...
Mother of missing Texas boy charged with murder
The collision caused substantial damage to the patrol vehicle, and the Trooper was transported...
Texas DPS trooper patrol vehicle slams into 18-wheeler during pursuit chase
Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
Officials: 1 killed, 1 arrested Sunday night in bar shooting on Amarillo Boulevard
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
TPSN will stream the Amarillo ISD middle school championships on Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday,...
TPSN to stream AISD middle school football championships

Latest News

DPS: Amarillo man charged with DWI, evading arrest after police chase on Loop 335
DPS: Amarillo man charged with DWI, evading arrest after police chase on Loop 335
Man arrested after nearly $5 million worth of meth found during Wheeler County traffic stop
Man arrested after nearly $5 million worth of meth found during Wheeler County traffic stop
Hours extended for early voting in Potter and Randall counties Thursday and Friday
Hours extended at some locations for early voting in Potter and Randall counties Thursday and Friday
Police said a mountain lion attacked a domestic animal.
New Mexico police warn Logan community of mountain lion sightings in village