DPS: Amarillo man charged with DWI, evading arrest after police chase on Loop 335

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS troopers arrested a man after a chase that went through Loop 335 today.

According to DPS, a trooper enforcing traffic on Loop 335 near St. Francis Avenue attempted to stop 28-year-old Dylan Casarez of Amarillo for a traffic violation.

Around 3:33 p.m., the trooper reported that Casarez refused to stop, evading the trooper westbound around Loop 335.

Another nearby DPS Trooper was notified and deployed spikes just north of Amarillo Boulevard on Loop 335.

Officials say the spikes were successful and Casarez was arrested without incident.

Casarez was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest in a vehicle.

