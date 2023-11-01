Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

District 4-4A sweeps right past bi-district, all four teams gearing up for the area round

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - All four teams from District 4-4A that punched their ticket to the postseason also collected a gold ball as all four swept the bi-district round.

The Canyon Lady Eagles swept Midland Greenwood on Monday, 25-18, 25-22, 25-15.

The Hereford Lady Whitefaces swept Monahans, 25-19, 25-21, 25-9.

The West Plains Lady Wolves swept Ft. Stockton, 25-10, 25-12, 25-13.

The defending 4A state championship, the Randal Lady Raiders swept Andrews, 25-12, 25-13, 25-10.

All four head coaches of these teams have said all season long how tough and talented this district is, and these bi-district wins is just another example.

Now, all four teams set their sights to the area round that starts on Thursday.

The Lady Eagles will play Fabens on Thursday at Ft. Stockon High School at 3:00 p.m.

The Lady Whitefaces will play El Paso Riverside on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. at Andrews High School.

The Lady Wolves will play El Paso Irvin on Friday at 2:00 p.m. at Seminole High School.

The Lady Raiders will San Elizario in Friday at 3:30 p.m. at Seminole High School.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A grand jury in Texas has indicted the mother of a missing 6-year-old on multiple charges,...
Mother of missing Texas boy charged with murder
The collision caused substantial damage to the patrol vehicle, and the Trooper was transported...
Texas DPS trooper patrol vehicle slams into 18-wheeler during pursuit chase
Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
Officials: 1 killed, 1 arrested Sunday night in bar shooting on Amarillo Boulevard
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
TPSN will stream the Amarillo ISD middle school championships on Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday,...
TPSN to stream AISD middle school football championships

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Austin Sutter, Rylee Robinson and CISD
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Austin Sutter, Rylee Robinson and CISD
SPORTS DRIVE: Preston Moore shares extended CISD coverage
SPORTS DRIVE: Preston Moore shares extended CISD coverage
Lady Rebels and Lady Sandies roll right into the area round
Tascosa and Amarillo High rolling right into area round after big bi-district sweeps
SPORTS DRIVE: Austin Sutter chats with us about the Amarillo Wranglers' season
SPORTS DRIVE: Austin Sutter talks to us about the Amarillo Wranglers' season