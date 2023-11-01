Dalhart wins five-set playoff thriller with Shallowater
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Dalhart Lady Wolves took down Shallowater at Caprock High School on Tuesday night.
The game was a thriller between the two programs as they traded blows back and fourth.
After Shallowater took the first set 25-20, Dalhart stormed back to take the next two and take the advantage.
The fourth set proved to be the closest of the night.
Shallowater took the lead 5-2 and maintained a slim lead throughout the fourth set to force a winner-take-all final set.
In the fifth set, Dalhart dominated, pulling away late to put the match away with a 15-8 win and claim victory.
“I don’t know if we’ve ever done this. I don’t know if we’ve ever beaten Shallowater.” Dalhart volleyball head coach Nicole Guidry said after the win. “These girls have been fighting so hard these last few games and I truly think they deserve this win.”
With the win, Dalhart will advance to the area round for a matchup with Denver City.
