Dalhart first responders helping community through holiday fundraisers

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Dalhart first responders have teamed up to spread holiday cheer to families in need.

The Dalhart Police Department is aiming for more community involvement through two fundraisers. Dalhart’s Police and Fire Departments are collecting food items through a Thanksgiving Food Drive for families in need.

Dalhart first responders have teamed up to spread holiday cheer to families in need. (Credit: City of Dalhart)

“If there’s any way we can help folks out, and just kind of take away that burden of having to worry about if I have enough to buy dinner, that’s what it’s all about. Just to help folks out,” said Dalhart Fire Department Fire Chief Mario Garcia.

Last year, the drive fed 120 families and this year, first responders are striving to increase that number.

“Inflation is harder for our families to eat the food they need for the holidays. Our community is very giving and if people are in need, our community is not ashamed to step up and help,” said Sgt. Erica Trevino with the Dalhart Police Department.

Food items can be dropped off at the fire station or Dalhart City Hall now through November 10.

The Blue Santa Drive is also in full swing, collecting essential items and toys for kids in Dalhart ISD. First responders say the response a year ago was overwhelming.

“We were able to help over 400 children have a Christmas and that was just amazing to me,” said Sgt. Trevino.

Items for the Blue Santa Drive can be collected now through December 1.

“I’m just happy we are in a position to help and we can’t do this without the community’s help,” said Sgt. Trevino.

