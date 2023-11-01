Who's Hiring?
VIDEO: City of Amarillo using digital human AI to communicate with community
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is working to make it easier to communicate with citizens.

If you’ve ever had trouble navigating the city’s website, in early 2024 it’s getting easier. Amarillo is the first local government to implement a digital human on its website.

The goal is to have conversations with citizens regardless of the language they speak. The digital human stems from issues communicating with the refugee population, speaking 62 languages and dialects.

“Trusting governments at a low across our country and we really believe that conversation is the solution for that,” said Rich Gagnon, assistant city manager of the city of Amarillo. “You know being open and transparent about the issues that we’re facing and having open dialogue is really key.”

Emma is designed with the city’s identity, tone of voice, and information. She will be available to answer your questions, about park facilities, the trash pick-up schedule, and senior citizen activities.

“We’re not putting anything in our digital human that isn’t publicly available. it’s all stuff that’s on our website it’s not connected to any internal systems, it’s not going to have customer information it’s just the same information on our site,” said Gagnon.

The plan is to have Emma speak 96 languages fluently by 2024. The software has made her relatable to the community with a back story and family.

