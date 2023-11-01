Breezy & Warm

Despite a chilly start to our Wednesday (20°-30°s) we’ll see warmer conditions as we head into this afternoon. For the daytime hours, expect highs in the mid-60°s, but one change as compared to yesterday, winds will pick up to the 15-25 mph range, with gusts upwards of 30 possible at times. So while not the windiest or driest conditions we’ve seen, just windier than what we’ve been used to lately. We’ll continue our warming trend this week, peaking at around 80° on Sunday, with no rain chances in the forecast.

