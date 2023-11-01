Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Bank of America gives $50,000 to Family Support Services

The Bank of America gave $50,000 to Family Support Services during a board meeting today.
The Bank of America gave $50,000 to Family Support Services during a board meeting today.(kfda)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bank of America gave $50,000 to Family Support Services during a board meeting today.

The Bank of America Neighborhood Champion Award is part of the bank’s Neighborhood Builders program and is their largest investment into nonprofit leadership development in the nation, according to a press release.

The award consists of $50,000 and a one-year leadership training for an executive director and a leader of the organization.

Along with the money and leadership training, Family Support Services will also receive a national network of peer organizations and the opportunity to access capital.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A grand jury in Texas has indicted the mother of a missing 6-year-old on multiple charges,...
Mother of missing Texas boy charged with murder
Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
Officials: 1 killed, 1 arrested Sunday night in bar shooting on Amarillo Boulevard
TPSN will stream the Amarillo ISD middle school championships on Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday,...
TPSN to stream AISD middle school football championships
Atmos Energy crews are working on repairing a natural gas leak caused by a private contractor...
Atmos Energy officials working to repair gas leak at AC Washington Street Campus parking lot
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out

Latest News

The First Friday Art Walk event returns to Arts in the Sunset this Friday. (Source: Arts in...
First Friday Art Walk returns to Arts in the Sunset this Friday
The Amarillo Museum of Art Alliance’s 43rd annual Christmas Roundup: A Holiday Market returns...
Amarillo Museum of Art’s 43rd Christmas Roundup returns this weekend
The collision caused substantial damage to the patrol vehicle, and the Trooper was transported...
Texas DPS trooper patrol vehicle slams into 18-wheeler during pursuit chase
City of Amarillo using digital human AI to communicate with community
City of Amarillo using digital human AI to communicate with community