Bank of America gives $50,000 to Family Support Services

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bank of America gave $50,000 to Family Support Services during a board meeting today.

The Bank of America Neighborhood Champion Award is part of the bank’s Neighborhood Builders program and is their largest investment into nonprofit leadership development in the nation, according to a press release.

The award consists of $50,000 and a one-year leadership training for an executive director and a leader of the organization.

Along with the money and leadership training, Family Support Services will also receive a national network of peer organizations and the opportunity to access capital.

