Amarillo Museum of Art’s 43rd Christmas Roundup returns this weekend

The Amarillo Museum of Art Alliance's 43rd annual Christmas Roundup: A Holiday Market returns this weekend.
The Amarillo Museum of Art Alliance’s 43rd annual Christmas Roundup: A Holiday Market returns this weekend.(Credit: Amarillo Museum of Art - Facebook)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Museum of Art Alliance’s 43rd annual Christmas Roundup: A Holiday Market returns this weekend.

From Friday through Sunday, about 135 merchants will set up pop-up shops in the Amarillo Civic Center’s North and South Exhibit Halls to let people get a head start on holiday shopping.

On Friday, shopping hours will be from noon until 8:00 p.m. Christmas in the Quarter will feature cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, merchant discounts and door prizes from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. During the Art in Action event from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., artists will create artwork available for auction.

Shopping hours on Saturday will be from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., with pictures and crafts with Santa taking place from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

For Sunday, shopping hours will be from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The silent auction will close at 2:00 p.m.

According to a press release, proceeds from the Christmas Roundup will help fund many educational programs that the Amarillo Museum of Art offers the community.

“This is an exciting year for Christmas Roundup. With two full halls of vendors, we are sure this community holiday tradition will bring something for everyone,” said 20230 co-chairs Kelly Huckabay and Genie Robison. “Christmas Roundup is the prime holiday market for our area and with the community’s support, we are able to provide funding for the many educational programs of the Amarillo Museum of Art.”

Weekend tickets for the event are $10. Admission for children 12 and under is free.

For more information on the merchants and schedule, visit the Amarillo Museum of Art website.

