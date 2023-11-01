Who's Hiring?
Amarillo High volleyball dominates bi-district round matchup with Monterey to advance

By KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies cruised past Monterey in the bi-district round on Tuesday night.

It was a sweep in three straight sets for Amarillo High, winning 25-11, 25-6, and 25-16 down in Plainview.

Sienna Cavalier led the way with an impressive 14-kill performance in just the three sets while seniors Blair Pennington (27 assists, 5 kills) and Ryan Pennington (4 aces, 2 blocks) chipped in big time in the victory.

It’s the second time this season Amarillo High has taken down Monterey in a sweep, with the first coming during non-district action.

The Lady Sandies will move on to the area round to face off against Del Valle.

