Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Zoo announces birth of endangered Baird’s tapir

Metro Richmond Zoo says the Baird’s tapir is an endangered species native to Mexico and Central America.
By Joi Bass and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – The Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia is welcoming a rare edition to the family.

“We’re excited to announce the birth of a female Baird’s tapir. She was born on September 1 to parents Tupelo and Chac after a 13-month gestation,” Metro Richmond Zoo announced on Facebook Monday.

The baby tapir’s name is Sandía, which means “watermelon” in Spanish.

Metro Richmond Zoo says the Baird’s tapir is an endangered species native to Mexico and Central America.

“Tapir calves are born with white dots and stripes which serve as camouflage in the dappled forest light.” Metro Richmond Zoo said.

Sandía will lose her white marking when she reaches six months old.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
Officials: 1 killed, 1 arrested Sunday night in bar shooting on Amarillo Boulevard
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
TPSN will stream the Amarillo ISD middle school championships on Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday,...
TPSN to stream AISD middle school football championships
Ruben makes a few stops in the Panhandle to meet up with former Little Longhorn teammates who...
Ruben on the Road: Former teammates now playing across the Panhandle
A structure fire in Dalhart has left one person dead, according to the Dalhart Police Department.
Dalhart structure fire leaves one dead

Latest News

Ruben makes his way up to Booker where he stops at a local grocery store and cafe that’s proud...
Ruben on the Road: Booker Grocery and Cafe proud to be thriving in community
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police...
Two Missouri men accused of assaulting officers during riot at the U.S. Capitol charged
FILE - There will be little ghosts & goblins searching for some treats tonight, but before you...
How to prevent safety scares on Halloween
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference, Thursday Oct. 12,...
Biden’s Cabinet secretaries pushing a divided Congress to send aid to Israel and Ukraine