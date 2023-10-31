Who's Hiring?
WT Enterprise Center accepting applications for Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge(Source: WT Enterprise Center)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The WT Enterprise Center will begin accepting applications for the Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge today.

Business owners in Potter or Randall County can compete for awards up to $75,000 for their business, with a total prize pool of $300,000.

“The excitement has begun to build as we start the 27th year of the Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge,” said Brian Enevoldsen, managing director for the WT Enterprise Center. “Every year, as we prepare for the months of work ahead, we are grateful to provide opportunity and hope to businesses looking to scale their companies.”

The Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge aims to help entrepreneurs to grow their businesses through coaching and a support system to create a business plan for the next five years.

Since its creation in 1995, the Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge has awarded more than 100 participants more than $7.5 million.

Business owners can enter the challenge here and must attend one mandatory orientation to review the process of eligibility and selection requirements. Orientation sessions are as follows:

  • Tuesday, Oct 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
  • Thursday, Nov 2 from noon to 1 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Nov 7 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Thursday, Nov 9 from noon to 1 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Nov 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

“The EnterPrize Challenge embodies the Engler College of Business’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, championing societal progress, accelerating economic growth and enriching our expansive community,” said Dr. Amjad Abdullat, dean. “We are proud to continue this initiative in close partnership with the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, WT Enterprise Center and the City of Amarillo.”

In last year’s competition, the Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge awarded $500,000 to five area businesses that were increasing revenues outside of the Amarillo’s Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Armstrong, Carson, Oldham, Potter and Randall counties. The winners of last year’s challenge were Awesome Water Solutions, Creek House Honey Farm, Haven Aero, iDocket and Pro Chem Sales.

For more information, visit their website, call 806-651-8500 or email info@WTEnterpriseCenter.com.

