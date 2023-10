AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a sharply colder weekend temperatures warm this week. Highs will go from the 50s to the 70s through the rest of the week. Low temperatures will be well below freezing Tuesday morning and close to freezing on early Wednesday. By the end of the week highs could approach 80 degrees in some areas. No rain is in the forecast into next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.