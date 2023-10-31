Warming Trend

Weather conditions continue to improve after our first Arctic cold front of the season. Northerly winds have diminished today and temperatures are up a few degrees into the low 50s. Trick or treat weather looks good with clear skies, light winds, and temps in the 40s. Another freeze is expected by morning as lows drop into the upper 20s, but afternoons will steadily get warmer for the rest of the week. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 60s with upper 60s by Thursday and mid 70s for Friday. No major weather changes are expected for awhile so we will continue with chilly mornings and mild afternoons through this weekend.

