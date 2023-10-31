Who's Hiring?
Tickets on sale for ‘Taste of the Holidays’ dinner hosted by Panhandle Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association

Tickets are on sale for the Taste of the Holidays fundraiser happening on Thursday.
Tickets are on sale for the Taste of the Holidays fundraiser happening on Thursday.(PRNewswire)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Taste of the Holidays fundraiser happening on Thursday.

The dinner benefits the Panhandle Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association and consists of three courses, dessert and wine that are created from talented rising stars.

On the menu includes: a signature cocktail and cheeseboard, roasted butternut bisque with heirloom tomato tart, branzino with wilted winter salad and foccacia, braised short ribs with with duchess potatoes and broccolini, and pumpkin creme brulee with almond twill and candid figs.

The dinner is Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Reed Beverage, 3701 S.E. 25th Ave. Tickets are $100 per person and $80 for non drinkers.

To purchase a ticket, click here.

