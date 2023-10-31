St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, BNPC to host first Day of the Dead celebration

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church is partnering with the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee to host its first Day of the Dead celebration this Thursday.

The celebration and fundraiser will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 7:45 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1601 S. Georgia St.

The community is invited to view ofrendas and dioramas to honor loved ones, enjoy a brief service in English and Spanish, and attend a reception featuring the Glenwood Elementary dancers and Mariachi del Sol America. Event organizers say refreshments will also be available.

Organizers say donations will be accepted and all proceeds from the event will benefit the Barrio Pocket Park at 918 South Houston St.

The public park will include seating, a stage for performances and events, free Wi-Fi, monuments to recognize sponsors, a bike rack, pole lights, a place for food trucks and vendors, and a future playground.

