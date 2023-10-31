Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, BNPC to host first Day of the Dead celebration

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church is partnering with the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee to...
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church is partnering with the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee to host its first Day of the Dead celebration this Thursday.(Credit: Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee - Facebook)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church is partnering with the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee to host its first Day of the Dead celebration this Thursday.

The celebration and fundraiser will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 7:45 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1601 S. Georgia St.

The community is invited to view ofrendas and dioramas to honor loved ones, enjoy a brief service in English and Spanish, and attend a reception featuring the Glenwood Elementary dancers and Mariachi del Sol America. Event organizers say refreshments will also be available.

Organizers say donations will be accepted and all proceeds from the event will benefit the Barrio Pocket Park at 918 South Houston St.

The public park will include seating, a stage for performances and events, free Wi-Fi, monuments to recognize sponsors, a bike rack, pole lights, a place for food trucks and vendors, and a future playground.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
Officials: 1 killed, 1 arrested Sunday night in bar shooting on Amarillo Boulevard
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
TPSN will stream the Amarillo ISD middle school championships on Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday,...
TPSN to stream AISD middle school football championships
Ruben makes a few stops in the Panhandle to meet up with former Little Longhorn teammates who...
Ruben on the Road: Former teammates now playing across the Panhandle
A structure fire in Dalhart has left one person dead, according to the Dalhart Police Department.
Dalhart structure fire leaves one dead

Latest News

The Dalhart Rotary Club is selling flags to display during a Veterans Day parade on Nov. 10.
Dalhart Rotary Club selling flags to honor veterans
The Hope and Healing Place is inviting the public to its Hope for the Holidays event this...
Amarillo’s Hope and Healing Place to host ‘Hope for the Holidays’ event
Tickets are on sale for the Taste of the Holidays fundraiser happening on Thursday.
Tickets on sale for ‘Taste of the Holidays’ dinner hosted by Panhandle Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association
THE CHAT: Are you maximizing your health benefits
THE CHAT: Are you maximizing your health benefits