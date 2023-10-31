Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Jon Mark Beilue, Michael Mook, Dylan Fesperman and Cameron Loy LIVE at X- Steakhouse

SPORTS DRIVE: TPSN broadcaster Jon Mark Beilue
SPORTS DRIVE: TPSN broadcaster Jon Mark Beilue
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today was the eighth and final Sports Drive LIVE show from X- Steakhouse in Amarillo.

To kick us off, Preston talked with TPSN broadcaster Jon Mark Beilue about the last week of football season.

Afterward, Preston spoke with WTAMU’s softball coach Michael Mook about what they’ve been doing in the offseason!

Finally, Preston chatted with WTAMU baseball senior infielders Dylan Fesperman & Cameron Loy about staying sharp for the upcoming season!

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Aaron Wampler, Josh Reynolds and district standings
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Aaron Wampler, Josh Reynolds and district standings
