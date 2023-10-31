Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Solar farm agreement may bring renewable energy to Deaf Smith County

Solar panels
Solar panels(KMOT-TV)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - An Oklahoma renewable energy company filed a request Tuesday to connect to the grid, serving downstate customers with a solar farm in southeast Deaf Smith County.

According to state comptroller records, the investment would be more than $400 million, with construction to start in 2027.

Associated companies Tierra Blanco Solar, Mule Deer Solar and Chermac Energy have gotten approval to limit the value of the solar farm for tax purposes at $30 million.

The companies say the solar farm would include battery storage to provide power on demand.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
Officials: 1 killed, 1 arrested Sunday night in bar shooting on Amarillo Boulevard
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
A grand jury in Texas has indicted the mother of a missing 6-year-old on multiple charges,...
Mother of missing Texas boy charged with murder
TPSN will stream the Amarillo ISD middle school championships on Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday,...
TPSN to stream AISD middle school football championships
Ruben makes a few stops in the Panhandle to meet up with former Little Longhorn teammates who...
Ruben on the Road: Former teammates now playing across the Panhandle

Latest News

Students led by select leadership groups from high schools in the Amarillo area gathered to...
‘All about the next generation’: United Way Youth Leadership Day teaching students to serve the community
Atmos Energy crews are working on repairing a natural gas leak caused by a private contractor...
Atmos Energy officials working to repair gas leak at AC Washington Street Campus parking lot
VIDEO: G.O.A.T. of the Week: Ryan Pennington
VIDEO: G.O.A.T. of the Week: Ryan Pennington
If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Halloween, the SanJac Coalition is hosting its annual...
Night full of spooky activities on 6th Street for children and adults