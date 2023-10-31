Solar farm agreement may bring renewable energy to Deaf Smith County

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - An Oklahoma renewable energy company filed a request Tuesday to connect to the grid, serving downstate customers with a solar farm in southeast Deaf Smith County.

According to state comptroller records, the investment would be more than $400 million, with construction to start in 2027.

Associated companies Tierra Blanco Solar, Mule Deer Solar and Chermac Energy have gotten approval to limit the value of the solar farm for tax purposes at $30 million.

The companies say the solar farm would include battery storage to provide power on demand.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.