Slowly Warming

Our first cold winter surge is beginning to ease up with afternoon temperatures slowly on the rise. Highs today will rise into the low 50s under sunny skies. By evening, trick or treaters can expect temps to be cooling into the 40s for a cool Halloween evening. Overnight temps will continue to be quite cold and tonight another freeze is expected with lows in the upper 20s. For the rest of the week, count on cool mornings but a warming trend during the afternoons. Highs in the 60s will occur tomorrow and we should even warm to 70 and above by the weekend.

