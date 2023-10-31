Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Slowly Warming

KFDA First Alert Feature Title
KFDA First Alert Feature Title(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our first cold winter surge is beginning to ease up with afternoon temperatures slowly on the rise. Highs today will rise into the low 50s under sunny skies. By evening, trick or treaters can expect temps to be cooling into the 40s for a cool Halloween evening. Overnight temps will continue to be quite cold and tonight another freeze is expected with lows in the upper 20s. For the rest of the week, count on cool mornings but a warming trend during the afternoons. Highs in the 60s will occur tomorrow and we should even warm to 70 and above by the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
Officials: 1 killed, 1 arrested Sunday night in bar shooting on Amarillo Boulevard
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
TPSN will stream the Amarillo ISD middle school championships on Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday,...
TPSN to stream AISD middle school football championships
Ruben makes a few stops in the Panhandle to meet up with former Little Longhorn teammates who...
Ruben on the Road: Former teammates now playing across the Panhandle
A structure fire in Dalhart has left one person dead, according to the Dalhart Police Department.
Dalhart structure fire leaves one dead

Latest News

Shelden has the latest on your Halloween forecast as you start your day!
Shelden's Halloween Outlook 10/31
Shelden Web Graphic
Not Terribly Spooky
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Warming Up
Warming Up