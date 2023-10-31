Ruben on the Road: Booker Grocery and Cafe proud to be thriving in community

BOOKER, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben makes his way up to Booker where he stops at a local grocery store and cafe that’s proud to be thriving in the community.

Daisy Lira, Booker Grocery and Cafe owner, says she believes that the cafe and store is important to Booker because it provides a comfortable, hometown vibe. It’s a good place where people can all support each other, she says.

“I always try to help out all, you know, any school-related activity. You know, I always like to push our kids to be better and I like to support our kids as well,” said Lira.

Every single time that kids are advancing in any kind of sport, Lira says she likes to invite them to come eat because she supports the school.

Lira says she worked for her boss Todd Yauck, and he started the business about December 2013. She says he passed away about two or three years ago.

“And since then, I’ve been, I took over and I’ve been doing it. You know, I learned everything I know from him, so I’m just trying to do the best I can to — I know I’m making him proud,” said Lira.

The store and cafe has that small town vibe, Lira says.

“We have amazing comfort food, you know, and once they bite everything, they’ll taste that burger, they’ll be like, ‘Yeah, we got to go again,’” said Lira.

Lira says the support of the community means a lot to her.

“In order for Booker to grow, we need the support of our community and their support, without them we’d be nothing. And I love all their feedback, I love that they come and support us every day and the Booker community is great. I love them,” said Lira.

