Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Officials: Disney guests evacuated from monorail stuck after flat tire

Fire officials said it took over an hour to evacuate the passengers of a monorail in Disney...
Fire officials said it took over an hour to evacuate the passengers of a monorail in Disney World that had gotten stuck.(WESH)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) – Dozens of people had to be evacuated from a stuck monorail at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said the monorail became stuck near the Epcot parking lot due to a flat tire.

They said it took over an hour to rescue the 71 Disney guests.

A park spokesperson said there were no reports of any injuries.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
Officials: 1 killed, 1 arrested Sunday night in bar shooting on Amarillo Boulevard
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
A grand jury in Texas has indicted the mother of a missing 6-year-old on multiple charges,...
Mother of missing Texas boy charged with murder
TPSN will stream the Amarillo ISD middle school championships on Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday,...
TPSN to stream AISD middle school football championships
Ruben makes a few stops in the Panhandle to meet up with former Little Longhorn teammates who...
Ruben on the Road: Former teammates now playing across the Panhandle

Latest News

A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has been closed by officials after multiple reports of...
National park closes 8 miles of road after visitors try to hold bear cub
FILE - Donald Trump addresses the Republican Leadership Conference, May 30, 2014, in New...
As Trump tried to buy Buffalo Bills, bankers doubted he’d get NFL’s OK, emails show at fraud trial
Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes level apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
Lawrence Faucette, 58, was dying from heart failure and ineligible for a traditional heart...
Maryland man who received second pig heart transplant dies, hospital says
Students led by select leadership groups from high schools in the Amarillo area gathered to...
‘All about the next generation’: United Way Youth Leadership Day teaching students to serve the community