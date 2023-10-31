Who's Hiring?
Not Terribly Spooky

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
As you gear up for Halloween, expect a treat, with no tricks for your forecast! Skies will continue to stay sunny today, and daytime temperatures will warm up into the 50°s for most of the area. Winds are expected to be light, starting out the day out of the north, then shifting southerly by this evening. Temperatures this evening into tonight will be in the 30°-40° range, so slightly chilly. Looking ahead to the rest of the week, expect ample sunshine with no rain chances, and despite a windy Wednesday ahead, very pleasant fall conditions.

Don’t forget! We “fall back” out of Daylight Saving Time early Sunday morning, so enjoy that extra hour of sleep!

