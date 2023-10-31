Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Night full of spooky activities on 6th Street for children and adults

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Halloween, the SanJac Coalition is hosting its annual...
If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Halloween, the SanJac Coalition is hosting its annual ‘Sixth Street Creepy Crawl’.(SanJac Coalition)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Halloween, the SanJac Coalition is hosting its annual ‘Sixth Street Creepy Crawl’.

It includes a full night of activities for both children and adults.

There will be trick-or treating and family friendly activities on 6th Street from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Some of those events include:

  • Pumpkin painting
  • Kid and pet costume contest
  • Carnival games
  • Free hot dogs

For the adults, there will be a Pub Crawl from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

For $15 you can purchase a punch card from the 806 Coffee and Lounge, which gives you several freebies and discounts from businesses along 6th Street.

There will also be some events for adults, including:

  • Live Music
  • DJ
  • Costume contest

All proceeds from these punch cards benefit P.E.T.S of Amarillo on 6th Street, which provides low-cost vet care.

Punch cards for $15
Punch cards for $15(SanJac Coalition)

With Halloween and partying, the Amarillo Police Department is reminding you to plan ahead and have a sober ride.

APD says if you are arrested and charged with a first time DUI/DWI, the costs alone can be between $10,000-15,000 — that is if no one is injured and it is your first offense.

The biggest cost of drinking and driving is that it could take someone else’s or your life.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
Officials: 1 killed, 1 arrested Sunday night in bar shooting on Amarillo Boulevard
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
A grand jury in Texas has indicted the mother of a missing 6-year-old on multiple charges,...
Mother of missing Texas boy charged with murder
TPSN will stream the Amarillo ISD middle school championships on Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday,...
TPSN to stream AISD middle school football championships
Ruben makes a few stops in the Panhandle to meet up with former Little Longhorn teammates who...
Ruben on the Road: Former teammates now playing across the Panhandle

Latest News

WT Enterprise Center accepting applications for Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge
WT Enterprise Center accepting applications for Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge
The Dalhart Rotary Club is selling flags to display during a Veterans Day parade on Nov. 10.
Dalhart Rotary Club selling flags to honor veterans
The Hope and Healing Place is inviting the public to its Hope for the Holidays event this...
Amarillo’s Hope and Healing Place to host ‘Hope for the Holidays’ event
Tickets are on sale for the Taste of the Holidays fundraiser happening on Thursday.
Tickets on sale for ‘Taste of the Holidays’ dinner hosted by Panhandle Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association