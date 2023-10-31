Night full of spooky activities on 6th Street for children and adults

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Halloween, the SanJac Coalition is hosting its annual ‘Sixth Street Creepy Crawl’.

It includes a full night of activities for both children and adults.

There will be trick-or treating and family friendly activities on 6th Street from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Some of those events include:

Pumpkin painting

Kid and pet costume contest

Carnival games

Free hot dogs

For the adults, there will be a Pub Crawl from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

For $15 you can purchase a punch card from the 806 Coffee and Lounge, which gives you several freebies and discounts from businesses along 6th Street.

There will also be some events for adults, including:

Live Music

DJ

Costume contest

All proceeds from these punch cards benefit P.E.T.S of Amarillo on 6th Street, which provides low-cost vet care.

Punch cards for $15 (SanJac Coalition)

With Halloween and partying, the Amarillo Police Department is reminding you to plan ahead and have a sober ride.

APD says if you are arrested and charged with a first time DUI/DWI, the costs alone can be between $10,000-15,000 — that is if no one is injured and it is your first offense.

The biggest cost of drinking and driving is that it could take someone else’s or your life.

