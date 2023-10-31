G.O.A.T. of the Week: Ryan Pennington

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies are district champions once again.

One of the players at the forefront of yet another great season is Ryan Pennington.

“I’ve seen her grow so much and she’s just taking all the things she did for us last year and cranking them up one more notch.” Lady Sandies head coach Mike Moffitt said of Pennington. “She had some huge clutch plays in big matches last year, and so we call on her to do that again this year. She’s always good in the clutch. If were in the 20s, we know Ryan’s gonna step up and do the job.”

The star outside hitter has shined on the court, just surpassing 500 career kills before the end of the regular season. The way she has brought the team together has been what’s really impressed her head coach.

“If we’re having a rougher day, she’s one of the one’s that’s always encouraging no matter what.” Moffitt said. “For us to have Ryan as a glue girl, but also she’s one of our most important people, she’s second in kills. It’s big to have her fit both those roles.”

For Pennington, that positive attitude stems from how she wants to be remembered by her teammates.

“Before my athletic abilities and being a good player, I want them to think of how I was nice to them and how I was a good person to them and that they love being around me as a person and not just the player aspect.” Pennington said.

Her leadership, clutch performances, and domination on the court helped lead the Lady Sandies to a fourth straight district title and an undefeated record at home for the first time since 2017.

“I know that a great team has great leaders and I’m not usually the loud type.” Pennington said of stepping into a leadership role. “The seniors of the past taught me how to be a great leader and to lead with positivity... I like to encourage my teammates instead of put them down in tough moments.”

With a great senior year under her belt, Pennington has cemented herself as another star in a well-established history of great players at Amarillo High.

