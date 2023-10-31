Who's Hiring?
Dalhart Rotary Club selling flags to honor veterans

The Dalhart Rotary Club is selling flags to display during a Veterans Day parade on Nov. 10.
The Dalhart Rotary Club is selling flags to display during a Veterans Day parade on Nov. 10.(Rotary International)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The Dalhart Rotary Club is selling flags to display during a Veterans Day parade on Nov. 10.

This is part of the first annual Court of Courage, a flag salute to service, that honors veterans, active military members, first responders, and healthcare workers.

Flags that are purchased will be specifically tagged in dedication to individuals being honored.

The flags will be displayed on the Dallam County Courthouse lawn from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, and will be in the Veterans Day parade on Nov. 10.

Money raised will go directly into the community for nonprofit organizations, teachers, and graduation seniors who plan to enlist in the military with “Life Scholarships.”

Flags are $50

