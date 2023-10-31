Who's Hiring?
Bushland volleyball claims bi-district championship and advances to area round

By KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Falcons volleyball team took down the Littlefield Lady Cats in a sweep on Monday.

The Lady Falcons took all three sets in dominant fashion, winning the three sets by a combined score of 75-17.

Bushland volleyball is now 21-1 as a program in the team’s last 22 playoff games dating back to 2020.

The win earns the Lady Falcons another bi-district championship as they advance to the area round. The Lady Falcons will face the winner of Tuesday’s matchup between Coahoma and Presidio in their next playoff matchup.

