Be mindful of children with special needs this Halloween

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Children of all abilities will be trick or treating tonight and the Turn Center says you may not be able to recognize if a child has special needs.

Any child that comes to the door could have a hidden disability and experts say to treat each them with kindness and understanding.

“We expect them to say trick or treat or we expect them to say thank you when they leave,” said Kelisha Murray, director of occupational therapy at the Turn Center. “Just be mindful that you might have a kiddo that’s non-verbal and can’t say those things. You might have a kiddo that grabs a whole handful of candy because they don’t have the fine motor skills to pick out one piece of candy.”

Halloween can be stressful for special needs children because of the jump scares, costumes, and candy choices. The Turn Center says having different options for trick-or-treaters is one way to be inclusive.

“Just having non-food options at your house, little toys for those kiddos who might have a food allergy, that might not be able to eat anything because they have a feeding tube,” said Murray.

Murray says exposure before trick or treating reduces the risk of the unexpected happening.

Lindsey Stiner, a mother of a low-vision child, is hyper vigilante during Halloween. Stiner says she has to be aware of obstacles her son Ryder may not notice.

“I’m always aware of curbs, any kind of obstacles where he can trip and fall, stairs I always make sure we take our time, a lot of crowd of kids you know that’s very overwhelming, especially for someone with low vision,” said Stiner.

Ryder sometimes gets overstimulated especially on Halloween. Stiner says Halloween is their favorite holiday but she has to take a different approach when looking at Halloween decorations.

“For a mom who does have a child that’s especially low vision, our favorite thing to do is to go out and look at Halloween lights and Halloween decorations and my son can’t see them from the street and so we really appreciate homeowners that get excited and allow us in their yards for Ryder to get up close and look,” said Stiner. “It’s very special to us.”

Stiner says although Ryder has low vision, she makes sure he feels included and doesn’t get to miss out on a typical child experience.

