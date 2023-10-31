Atmos Energy officials working to repair gas leak at AC Washington Street Campus parking lot

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Atmos Energy crews are working on repairing a natural gas leak caused by a private contractor on the Amarillo College Washington Street Campus.

For safety, people with vehicles in the parking lot next to the leak and drivers have to get permission from firefighters at the scene to start their engines to prevent explosions, said AC spokesperson Joe Wyatt.

While the lot at Southeast 24th Ave and Jackson Street is closed, the rest of the campus is open, he said.

Atmos spokesperson Michael Gonzales said crews, technicians and firefighters have been working the scene since between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. this afternoon.

He doesn’t expect evacuations and nobody is without gas.

