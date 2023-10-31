Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Atmos Energy officials working to repair gas leak at AC Washington Street Campus parking lot

Atmos Energy crews are working on repairing a natural gas leak caused by a private contractor...
Atmos Energy crews are working on repairing a natural gas leak caused by a private contractor on the Amarillo College Washington Street Campus.(Source: Amarillo College)
By Kristin Rodin and Kevin Welch
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Atmos Energy crews are working on repairing a natural gas leak caused by a private contractor on the Amarillo College Washington Street Campus.

For safety, people with vehicles in the parking lot next to the leak and drivers have to get permission from firefighters at the scene to start their engines to prevent explosions, said AC spokesperson Joe Wyatt.

While the lot at Southeast 24th Ave and Jackson Street is closed, the rest of the campus is open, he said.

Atmos spokesperson Michael Gonzales said crews, technicians and firefighters have been working the scene since between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. this afternoon.

He doesn’t expect evacuations and nobody is without gas.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
Officials: 1 killed, 1 arrested Sunday night in bar shooting on Amarillo Boulevard
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
A grand jury in Texas has indicted the mother of a missing 6-year-old on multiple charges,...
Mother of missing Texas boy charged with murder
TPSN will stream the Amarillo ISD middle school championships on Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday,...
TPSN to stream AISD middle school football championships
Ruben makes a few stops in the Panhandle to meet up with former Little Longhorn teammates who...
Ruben on the Road: Former teammates now playing across the Panhandle

Latest News

VIDEO: G.O.A.T. of the Week: Ryan Pennington
VIDEO: G.O.A.T. of the Week: Ryan Pennington
If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Halloween, the SanJac Coalition is hosting its annual...
Night full of spooky activities on 6th Street for children and adults
WT Enterprise Center accepting applications for Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge
WT Enterprise Center accepting applications for Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge
A Forth Worth Navy veteran celebrated his 100th birthday Monday and received nationwide support...
Navy veteran receives thousands of cards nationwide for 100th birthday