Amarillo’s Hope and Healing Place to host ‘Hope for the Holidays’ event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Hope and Healing Place is inviting the public to its Hope for the Holidays event this Thursday.

The event will take place 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at The Hope and Healing Place, 1721 S. Tyler St.

According to a press release, Thursday evening will feature “Tradition and Celebration After Loss,” themes. The event will focus on blending familiarity of holiday traditions with the power of shared experiences, as well as encouragement on how to adapt traditions and celebrate without loved ones.

The event is free to all families, individuals and children under 18 with a guardian.

There will be refreshments, snacks, discussions, group activities and crafts, according to a press release.

To RSVP for the event, email the group at programs@hhpamarillo.org or call 806-371-8998, extension 4.

