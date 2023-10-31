Who's Hiring?
Amarillo shelters open doors for early winter weather

The unseasonably early arrival of winter prompted shelters to open their doors earlier than expected to provide warmth, safety and assistance.(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The unseasonably early arrival of winter prompted shelters to open their doors earlier than expected to provide warmth, safety and assistance.

The Code Blue Warming Station activated for the first time this season for two nights.

This shelter opens overnight when weather becomes deadly for those who don’t have a warm place to go, including their pets.

“Normally our first activations are mid-November, maybe even sometimes not until December and then we’re really busy January, February and March,” said Virginia Williams Trice, executive director, Amarillo Housing First.

Williams Trice says it was a busy weekend for the first activation.

“The first night that we opened was Saturday night and we had 66 people, three dogs and a cat who came in. They were lined up out front ready to come in, as soon as we opened up the doors pretty much,” said Williams Trice.

She says during Sunday’s activation there were over 80 in need.

“Usually I would say the first time that we’re open in a season, we just see maybe 40 people and this time it was a lot more,” said Williams Trice.

Not only did this early cold snap catch the community by surprise, but also shelters like the Code Blue Warming Station.

“With it being such an early onset, we had not acquired all the supplies. A lot of people start thinking about winter once we are having Thanksgiving and Christmas is around the corner and we haven’t even had Halloween yet,” said Williams Trice.

Some donations they are struggling with are heavy coats and nutritious food to serve when the station is activated.

The shelter says it often posts a list of needed items on its Facebook page.

To make a monetary donation to support bulk purchasing of supplies and other operating expenses, click here or you can Venmo @AHF-AmarilloHousingFirst.

Volunteers are also needed, click here if you’re interested.

Other shelters such as the Salvation Army says it also had an increase in guests during this cold snap. However, since they’re open 365 days a year, they were ready for an influx. But they could always use donations, especially with winter on the way.

“Blankets are a big need this time of year, as well as warm hats and gloves and socks. Socks are always a big need in shelters,” said Tex Ellis, core officer, Salvation Army Amarillo and Canyon.

To donate call the office at (806) 373-6631 or click here.

The City of Amarillo also provided this flyer of options when needing shelter within the City:

The City of Amarillo is offering free transportation to shelters to accommodate those enduring cold weather.(Credit: City of Amarillo)

