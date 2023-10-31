‘All about the next generation’: United Way Youth Leadership Day teaching students to serve the community

Who's Hiring?
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Students led by select leadership groups from high schools in the Amarillo area gathered to learn about the community and it’s needs through service projects, guest speakers and nonprofits.

“These high school students have elected to come to a nonprofit, United Way, and lead this. They are leading this event with 200 plus students today, but when they go back to their schools, they’re creating activities, not just in high school but in middle school and elementary school,” said Kiley Murray, CEO of United Way of Amarillo and Canyon.

Two service projects were completed. One project consisted of assembling 800 care kits for those experiencing homelessness.

“It’s a big zip lock baggie and it’s got everything from a toothbrush, toothpaste, gloves, to socks, to feminine products, to all the things a homeless person would need on the street,” said Murray.

Also included in the bag is a map with resources.

For the second service project, Xcel Energy partnered with United Way to provide bikes for second graders at Rolling Hills and Whittier Elementary in November.

“Every second grader in those elementary schools will get a bike, a helmet and they will be taught how to ride a bike,” said Murray.

Students assembled 125 bikes in total.

The goal of United Way Youth Leadership Day is to get students interested in serving.

“It just teaches them so much about giving back to the community and gets them knowledgeable of who the nonprofits are,” said Terry Price, senior foundation representative for Xcel Energy.

“This is all about the next generation, every time we talk about it. So it’s really, really important for us to feed into our community through the next generation,” said Murray.

