TPSN to stream AISD middle school football championships

TPSN will stream the Amarillo ISD middle school championships on Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday,...
TPSN will stream the Amarillo ISD middle school championships on Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 31.(TPSN)
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will stream the Amarillo ISD middle school championships on Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 31.

MONDAY

You can watch the 7th Silver Championship with Mann vs Bonham at 4 p.m.

To listen to the game, click here.

You can watch the 7th Gold Championship with Crockett vs Bonham at 6 p.m.

To listen to the game, click here.

TUESDAY

You can watch the 8th Silver Championship with Crockett vs Bonham at 4 p.m.

To listen to the game, click here.

You can watch the 8th Gold Championship with De Zavala vs Bowie at 6 p.m.

To listen to the game, click here.

The games will be streamed live online. You can also watch them on the NewsChannel 10 Plus app on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

