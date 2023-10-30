Thawing Out

Who's Hiring?
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We only got to 34° for your Sunday, and have since dropped back into the 20°s, but with breezy winds, it feels like we’re down in the teens as you start your Monday. For today, expect clear conditions as sunshine returns to the area, leaving frost and any other wintry weather out of the forecast. Northwesterly winds calm and will eventually shift out of the south this afternoon, getting our highs up into the mid-40°s, maybe 50° at the warmest. Looking at Halloween, we’ll see highs a touch warmer, expecting mid-50°s for the daytime hours, and slightly breezier winds.

