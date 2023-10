AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Street Toyota will host its annual Trunk or Treat event this Tuesday.

The event will take place from 4:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the dealership, 4500 S. Soncy Rd.

Event organizers say visitors are invited to show off their costumes at each department for all the Halloween goodies.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.