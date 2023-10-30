SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Aaron Wampler, Josh Reynolds and district standings

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Aaron Wampler and Josh Reynolds or breaking down district standings on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Aaron Wampler, Clarendon Football Head Coach:

Clarendon football head coach Aaron Wampler talks to us about preparing for the Friday game against Wellington, how the season has gone for them and more!

Josh Reynolds, Bushland Football Head Coach:

Bushland football head coach Josh Reynolds chats with us about what claiming the district title means to them, what the outlook is heading into playoffs and more!

District Standings with KJ Doyle:

KJ Doyle breaks down district standings as we head into the final week of football!

