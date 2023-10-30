Registration opens for Center City’s Hawaiian Christmas Electric Light Parade

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration has opened for the 2023 Center City’s Hawaiian Christmas Electric Light Parade.

The parade will be on Friday, Dec 1st from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It will begin at 11th and Polk Street and will continue north to 4th Avenue.

The deadline for entries is Wednesday, Nov 15th or until the float limit of 60 is reached.

Many awards will be given to floats in different categories, from most entertaining to most holiday spirit.

The entry fees are $40 for non-profits, $80 for businesses, and free for first responders, media and elected and appointed government officials.

To register your float, click here.

