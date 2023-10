AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Polk Street Methodist Church is hosting a trunk or treat on Halloween.

The spooky event is on Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the church, located at 1404 S. Polk St.

The event is free and will have candy, bouncy houses, cotton candy, popcorn and more.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.