Officials: 1 killed, 1 arrested Sunday night in bar shooting on Amarillo Boulevard

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police said one person was killed and another was arrested in a Sunday night bar shooting on the Amarillo Boulevard.

About 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called about a shooting at a bar in the area of East Amarillo Boulevard and North Nelson Street, according to the Amarillo Police Department.

Police found 31-year-old Jose Geraldo Morales Zavala dead on the floor in the bar.

Officers learned that Zavala and 18-year-old Daniel Martinez had argued.

After the argument, Martinez left the bar and when he came back, he shot and killed Zavala, police said.

Later, police found Martinez at his house and took him into custody after a short standoff without any incidents.

Martinez was booked into Potter County jail on a murder charge.

The APD Homicide Unit is investigating the bar shooting.

