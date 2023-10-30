Not as Cold

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Monday! Temperatures today won’t be quite as cold as yesterday, with most of the region seeing temperatures build into the 40′s, accompanied by lots of sunshine. It will still be a chilly Halloween Tuesday with highs in the low 50′s, with temperatures dropping into the 40′s and 30′s during the evening. Temperatures will rebound back into the 60′s and 70′s by the end of the week with minimal rain chances in sight.

