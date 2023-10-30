Who's Hiring?
Laura Bush Institute to host Girl Power: Girls in Real Life on Thursday
By Shelby Truelock
Oct. 30, 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center will host Girl Power: Girls in Real Life this Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This event will be at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza, located at 401 South Buchanan Street.

According to a news release, Amarillo native and actress Taylor Paige Henderson is the keynote speaker. Her speech will encourage girls in attendance to grow their self-confidence.

“Adolescence can be a challenging time in any girl’s life,” said Ashley Forti, assistant director of the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health. “Girl Power provides parents and guardians great tools from health care professionals and counselors on how to navigate experiences in their daughter’s life.”

Additional speakers and activities will include:

  • “I Get it From My Momma,” presented by Tim Bowles, senior clinical department administrator at TTUHSC School of Medicine Department of Pediatrics
  • “I’m Not a Regular Mom, I’m a Cool Mom,” presented by Whitney Chapman, lead counselor at North Heights Alternative School
  • “Let’s Go Coconuts!” presented by dance instructor Christina Monetith

Fifth to eighth grade girls are encouraged to attend with a female guardian. Entry is $5 per person.

Attendees will get dinner, photos, door prizes, a t-shirt and more. Check in is at 5:30 p.m.

For more information and to register, click here.

