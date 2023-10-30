Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Inaugural Day of the Dead Festival in Amarillo kicks off this Tuesday

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several Panhandle groups will be teaming up to host the inaugural Day of the Dead Festival in Amarillo starting Tuesday.

The festival will feature several events celebrating diverse cultures in Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle while paying homage to ancestral heritage from Tuesday until Saturday, according to event organizers.

The festival will be hosted by the Amarillo Council for the Latino Arts in partnership with Los Barrios de Amarillo, Rayenari and the Amarillo College Arts Department.

Oct. 31:

The Amarillo College Day of the Dead Student Art Show will kick off from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Amarillo College Common Lobby, W. 22nd Ave.

Nov. 1:

On Wednesday, Amarillo College will also host a movie night featuring Macario: A Comprehensive Cinematic Event Celebrating Day of the Dead.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the screening will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Amarillo College Ordway Hall, W. 22nd Ave. Event organizers say the event is free and there will be complimentary refreshments and popcorn.

Nov. 2:

Festival Dia de los Muertos will take place Thursday at Club Los 3 Amigos, 714 N. Fillmore St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event is free, though donations are encouraged and will go to the Amarillo Council for the Latino Arts, according to event organizers.

The festival will feature many cultural delights, including Catrina contests, the intricate Sawdust Carpet Art Installation, Day of the Dead altars, traditional Mexican foods, art stations and other family friendly activities, according to organizers.

Nov. 3:

Club Los 3 Amigos will host a Day of the Dead-themed rave where visitors are invited to dress in their favorite Catrin, Catrina, Diablito or Diablita. Doors for Friday’s event open at 9:00 p.m. and admission is also $10.

Rayenari will present the Dia de los Muertos Parade starting at 7:00 p.m. on Polk Street from S.W. 16th Ave. to S.W. 3rd Ave.

Organizers say the parade will feature floats by local businesses, schools and families.

Nov. 4:

The festival will wrap up on Saturday with the Grand Finale of the Latin-American Arts Festival. The gala performance will begin at 5:00 p.m. in the auditorium of the Amarillo Civic Center.

For more information on events, visit the Festival Dia de los Muertos Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure fire in Dalhart has left one person dead, according to the Dalhart Police Department.
Dalhart structure fire leaves one dead
Officials responding to crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and SE 58th
Officials identify 1 killed in fiery head-on crash on Loop 335 near Amarillo
WHITE DEER
Boil Water notice issued for White Deer
First Alert ALL CLEAR
ALL CLEAR: Cold, but dry
Amarillo police have arrested a man they said is accused of stealing and selling items online.
Amarillo police arrest man accused of stealing, selling items on Facebook Marketplace

Latest News

Don’t throw out those left over cans, Catholic Charities needs them to feed 700 families this...
Donate to Catholic Charities’ Holiday Food Basket campaign
Street Toyota will host its annual Trunk or Treat event this Tuesday.
Street Toyota to host annual Trunk or Treat this Tuesday
Polk Street Methodist Church is hosting a trunk or treat.
Polk Street Methodist Church hosting trunk or treat on Halloween
Ruben makes a few stops in the Panhandle to meet up with former Little Longhorn teammates who...
Ruben on the Road: Former teammates now playing across the Panhandle