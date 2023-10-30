Inaugural Day of the Dead Festival in Amarillo kicks off this Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several Panhandle groups will be teaming up to host the inaugural Day of the Dead Festival in Amarillo starting Tuesday.

The festival will feature several events celebrating diverse cultures in Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle while paying homage to ancestral heritage from Tuesday until Saturday, according to event organizers.

The festival will be hosted by the Amarillo Council for the Latino Arts in partnership with Los Barrios de Amarillo, Rayenari and the Amarillo College Arts Department.

Oct. 31:

The Amarillo College Day of the Dead Student Art Show will kick off from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Amarillo College Common Lobby, W. 22nd Ave.

Nov. 1:

On Wednesday, Amarillo College will also host a movie night featuring Macario: A Comprehensive Cinematic Event Celebrating Day of the Dead.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the screening will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Amarillo College Ordway Hall, W. 22nd Ave. Event organizers say the event is free and there will be complimentary refreshments and popcorn.

Nov. 2:

Festival Dia de los Muertos will take place Thursday at Club Los 3 Amigos, 714 N. Fillmore St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event is free, though donations are encouraged and will go to the Amarillo Council for the Latino Arts, according to event organizers.

The festival will feature many cultural delights, including Catrina contests, the intricate Sawdust Carpet Art Installation, Day of the Dead altars, traditional Mexican foods, art stations and other family friendly activities, according to organizers.

Nov. 3:

Club Los 3 Amigos will host a Day of the Dead-themed rave where visitors are invited to dress in their favorite Catrin, Catrina, Diablito or Diablita. Doors for Friday’s event open at 9:00 p.m. and admission is also $10.

Rayenari will present the Dia de los Muertos Parade starting at 7:00 p.m. on Polk Street from S.W. 16th Ave. to S.W. 3rd Ave.

Organizers say the parade will feature floats by local businesses, schools and families.

Nov. 4:

The festival will wrap up on Saturday with the Grand Finale of the Latin-American Arts Festival. The gala performance will begin at 5:00 p.m. in the auditorium of the Amarillo Civic Center.

For more information on events, visit the Festival Dia de los Muertos Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.