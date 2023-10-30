Donate to Catholic Charities’ Holiday Food Basket campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Catholic Charities is collecting food basket donations to feed hundreds of families during the holidays.

The annual Holiday Food Basket Campaign, hosted by Catholic Charities, feeds nearly 400 families which consist of more than 900 people during the holiday season, according to a press release.

“We recognize the importance of coming together as a community to help one another,” said Jeff Gulde, Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle Executive Director. “For many families, a festive meal is a symbol of hope and comfort, and our mission is to make this possible for as many people as possible.”

The nonprofit organization will start accepting donations in November and throughout the holidays. The donations can be monetary or food, which will be given to the elderly and disabled in the Amarillo area community.

This will ensure they can enjoy a hearty, traditional holiday meal.

For more details and how to donate, click here.

