Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Donate to Catholic Charities’ Holiday Food Basket campaign

Don’t throw out those left over cans, Catholic Charities needs them to feed 700 families this...
Don’t throw out those left over cans, Catholic Charities needs them to feed 700 families this Christmas
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Catholic Charities is collecting food basket donations to feed hundreds of families during the holidays.

The annual Holiday Food Basket Campaign, hosted by Catholic Charities, feeds nearly 400 families which consist of more than 900 people during the holiday season, according to a press release.

“We recognize the importance of coming together as a community to help one another,” said Jeff Gulde, Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle Executive Director. “For many families, a festive meal is a symbol of hope and comfort, and our mission is to make this possible for as many people as possible.”

The nonprofit organization will start accepting donations in November and throughout the holidays. The donations can be monetary or food, which will be given to the elderly and disabled in the Amarillo area community.

This will ensure they can enjoy a hearty, traditional holiday meal.

For more details and how to donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure fire in Dalhart has left one person dead, according to the Dalhart Police Department.
Dalhart structure fire leaves one dead
Officials responding to crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and SE 58th
Officials identify 1 killed in fiery head-on crash on Loop 335 near Amarillo
WHITE DEER
Boil Water notice issued for White Deer
First Alert ALL CLEAR
ALL CLEAR: Cold, but dry
Amarillo police have arrested a man they said is accused of stealing and selling items online.
Amarillo police arrest man accused of stealing, selling items on Facebook Marketplace

Latest News

Street Toyota will host its annual Trunk or Treat event this Tuesday.
Street Toyota to host annual Trunk or Treat this Tuesday
Polk Street Methodist Church is hosting a trunk or treat.
Polk Street Methodist Church hosting trunk or treat on Halloween
Ruben makes a few stops in the Panhandle to meet up with former Little Longhorn teammates who...
Ruben on the Road: Former teammates now playing across the Panhandle
WHITE DEER
Boil Water notice issued for White Deer