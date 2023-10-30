Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say

FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot trying to protect his mother.(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot trying to protect his mother, WAFF reports.

According to Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry, two other people are dead from what started as a domestic incident Sunday night and turned into a murder-suicide.

The boy was shot while trying to save his mother, Terry said. An officer at the scene said the boy may lose his hand as a result of his injuries.

The boy’s family is with him at the hospital.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure fire in Dalhart has left one person dead, according to the Dalhart Police Department.
Dalhart structure fire leaves one dead
Officials responding to crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and SE 58th
Officials identify 1 killed in fiery head-on crash on Loop 335 near Amarillo
WHITE DEER
Boil Water notice issued for White Deer
Amarillo police have arrested a man they said is accused of stealing and selling items online.
Amarillo police arrest man accused of stealing, selling items on Facebook Marketplace
First Alert Weather Event for 10/29
FIRST ALERT: Mostly dry tonight, but very cold

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at an annual...
Court arguments on blocking Trump from the presidential ballot under the ‘insurrection’ clause begin
This undated photo provided on Mon., Oct. 16, 2023, by the Chicago chapter of the Council On...
Illinois man to appear in court on hate crime and murder charges in attack on Muslim mother and son
FILE - A woman walks by a Cornell University sign on the Ivy League school's campus in Ithaca,...
Cornell University sends police to Jewish center after violent, antisemitic messages posted online
People in Khan Younis, Gaza, look through rubble and destroyed buildings on Sunday, October 29,...
Israel expands ground assault into Gaza as fears rise over airstrikes near crowded hospitals