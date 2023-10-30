Another postseason ahead for dominate Bushland Lady Falcons volleyball

BUSHLAND, Texas (KFDA) - A familiar face is back in the high school volleyball playoffs, the Bushland Lady Falcons.

“People see Bushland and they think of a winning program, and it’s great to be a part of this,” Bushland senior middle blocker Jayce Ornelas said.

“I am prideful to wear Bushland across my shirt, I wouldn’t want it any other way,” Bushland senior outside hitter Abby Howell said.

Since Bushland opened it’s doors in 2005, they immediately became a powerhouse volleyball program. The Lady Falcons have won six UIL state championship titles, back-to-back in 2006 and 2007, 2013, 2016, and then back-to-back again in 2020 and 2021.

The legacy continues this postseason.

“Those 17 years are an accumulation of a bunch of coaches coming through here,” Bushland volleyball head coach Jason Culpepper said. “Each year they just want to get better and want to get to the ultimate state tournament, so that drives everybody from 4th grade on.”

Good volleyball is the foundation that previous Lady Falcons set before them.

“Ever since I was in middle school, we would sit in the cafeteria and watch the state games, a lot of memories were made. It was just awesome looking up at the older girls when I was young,” Ornelas said. “There was Kinley Rudder my freshman year, Taryn Schultz, and Hallie Conklin.”

“I always looked up to Coach Culpepper, because I like knowing my coaches and me and him have a pretty great relationship,” Howell said. “Looking up at some of the volleyball players has been great, because they have been winning state since I’ve been here.”

Looking at some of the numbers for Bushland’s season, they won their 17th straight district title and it’s 89th consecutive district match.

Now, the Lady Falcons are looking for their 7th state title in school history.

“We have some experience in it, and I think they continue just to get better everyday,” Coach Culpepper said. “Just go in, keep our heads up, and play nice, good volleyball.”

Bushland’s playoff run starts Monday against Littlefield in the Bi-district round. The match will be at Dimmitt High School starting at 7:30 p.m.

