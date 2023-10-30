Amarillo nonprofits aiming to help animals during colder weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As temperatures continue to drop, the weather will affect all animals including dogs, cats and wildlife.

Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center says it’s seen an influx of common poorwills, a nocturnal bird.

“What happens is when it gets really cold, they will go ahead and conserve their energy and go into a state called torpor which is where they slow down their breathing rate, their heart rate and everything to conserve energy,” said Stephanie Brady, owner and executive director at Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

Brady says common poorwills just need a place to warm up.

“What we usually do with these guys and recommend, unless there is a noticeable injury, is to put them out in the sun when the sun comes out in the day. Let them warm up, kind of like a Pokémon. They get really warm and then they fly off,” said Brady.

The center also gets calls about birds and opossums and recommends residents to put out a tote with straw inside to keep them warm.

Gracie’s Project, a no-kill shelter, received an influx of calls as well from concerned residents wondering what they can do to help.

“Our approach there is to offer a dog house and some straw to help keep the dog warm. As we get colder, we’re going to start seeing an up tick in calls and messages for that,” said Cheryl Goswick, volunteer for Gracie’s Project.

Gracie’s Project says it’s always in need of dog houses and blankets during the winter months.

