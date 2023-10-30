ALL CLEAR: Cold, but dry

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After an icy and cold Sunday, the sun is coming out on Monday with slightly warmer conditions.

Our mornings are staying chilly, with temperatures down in the 20°s and wind chills in the teens.

For your Halloween, sunnier skies will prevail and daytime highs should climb into the 50°s.

We’ll stay dry, and temperatures will gradually warm throughout the next work week, maybe building back into the 70′s by Thursday or Friday.

