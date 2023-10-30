Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

ALL CLEAR: Cold, but dry

By Tanner Brammer and Shelden Breshears
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After an icy and cold Sunday, the sun is coming out on Monday with slightly warmer conditions.

Our mornings are staying chilly, with temperatures down in the 20°s and wind chills in the teens.

For your Halloween, sunnier skies will prevail and daytime highs should climb into the 50°s.

We’ll stay dry, and temperatures will gradually warm throughout the next work week, maybe building back into the 70′s by Thursday or Friday.

For your latest forecast, click here.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure fire in Dalhart has left one person dead, according to the Dalhart Police Department.
Dalhart structure fire leaves one dead
Officials responding to crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and SE 58th
Officials identify 1 killed in fiery head-on crash on Loop 335 near Amarillo
WHITE DEER
Boil Water notice issued for White Deer
Amarillo police have arrested a man they said is accused of stealing and selling items online.
Amarillo police arrest man accused of stealing, selling items on Facebook Marketplace

Latest News

Shelden Web Graphic
Thawing Out
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
A Historically Cold Sunday
Sunday Outlook with Tanner
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Wintry Weather On Its Way