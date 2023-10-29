Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Torres leads Incarnate Word to 17-7 victory over Lamar

Richard Torres threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns to lead Incarnate Word to a 17-7 victory over Lamar
(kttc)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Richard Torres threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns to lead Incarnate Word to a 17-7 victory over Lamar on Saturday.

Incarnate Word (7-1, 4-0 Southland Conference), ranked fourth in the FCS coaches poll, took a 7-0 lead when Torres and Brandon Porter teamed up for a 24-yard touchdown. Lamar (4-4, 3-1) needed one play and 12 seconds to pull even after Cameron George fired a 75-yard scoring strike to Sevonne Rhea on a first-down, receiver-to-receiver trick play.

Torres gave the Cardinals the lead for good when he connected with Dalton Meyer from 18 yards out. Mason Lawler's 27-yard field goal with 2:01 left to play was the only score of the second half.

Torres completed 24 of 37 passes. Porter finished with six catches for 101 yards.

Robert Coleman totaled 100 yards on 11-of-25 passing with one interception for the Cardinals. Rhea caught six passes for 120 yards.

Incarnate Word piled up 459 yards of offense, while holding Lamar to 248.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Most Read

First Alert Weather Event for 10/29
FIRST ALERT: Winter blast expected Saturday night into Sunday
Officials responding to crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and SE 58th
Officials identify 1 killed in fiery head-on crash on Loop 335 near Amarillo
Amarillo police have arrested a man they said is accused of stealing and selling items online.
Amarillo police arrest man accused of stealing, selling items on Facebook Marketplace
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football streams for Oct. 27
Panhandle Panthers
Week 10 Texas Panhandle high school football district standings roundup

Latest News

Tulane tight end Alex Bauman, left, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Michael Pratt,...
Michael Pratt, Makhi Hughes power No. 22 Tulane past Rice 30-28 for 6th straight win
Lambson and Wissler each run for 2 TDs in Southern Utah’s 52-14 win over Abilene Christian
Houston Christian rides big second quarter to 17-13 win over Texas A&M-Commerce
Redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy stars in QB debut for No. 7 Texas in a 35-6 win over BYU