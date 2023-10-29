Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Houston Christian rides big second quarter to 17-13 win over Texas A&M-Commerce

Colby Suits and AJ Wilson each threw touchdown passes in the second quarter and Houston Christian made them hold up for a 17-13 win over Texas A&M-Commerce
(WILX)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Colby Suits and AJ Wilson each threw touchdown passes in the second quarter and Houston Christian made them hold up for a 17-13 win over Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday.

The Huskies scored all 17 of their points and the Lions got their lone offensive touchdown in the second quarter. Texas A&M-Commerce got the lone score of the second half when Jaden Rios picked off a Suits pass and returned it 86 yards for a touchdown.

Texas A&M-Commerce had a better statistical day, picking up one more first down than the Huskies (19-18) and had the edge in time of possession (31:56 to 28:04). The teams were essentially even in total yards gained (Houston Christian gained 316 to the Lions 312).

Karl Reynolds pulled in a 12-yard pass from Wilson just seconds into the second quarter for the game's first touchdown. Suits found Deuce McMillan with a 37-yard touchdown before the Lions drove 63 yards in nine plays for their lone score on Jordon Hamilton's 1-yard run.

Suits was 21-of-32 passing for 242 yards with a touchdown and a pick-6 interception for Houston Christian (4-4, 2-2 Southland). Reynolds finished with nine catches for 119 yards.

Josh Magana was 20-of-39 passing for Texas A&M-Commerce (1-7, 1-3) but was picked off twice.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Most Read

First Alert Weather Event for 10/29
FIRST ALERT: Winter blast expected Saturday night into Sunday
Officials responding to crash involving semi truck on Loop 335 and SE 58th
Officials identify 1 killed in fiery head-on crash on Loop 335 near Amarillo
Amarillo police have arrested a man they said is accused of stealing and selling items online.
Amarillo police arrest man accused of stealing, selling items on Facebook Marketplace
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football streams for Oct. 27
Panhandle Panthers
Week 10 Texas Panhandle high school football district standings roundup

Latest News

Redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy stars in QB debut for No. 7 Texas in a 35-6 win over BYU
Houston Dynamo
Real Salt Lake visits the Houston Dynamo in opening round of MLS Cup Playoffs
NBA: San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio faces Los Angeles following overtime win
Curry leads Golden State against Houston after 41-point showing
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts to a play, between Houston Rockets'...
Wembanyama makes tying basket in regulation, then earns his first NBA win as Spurs top Rockets in OT