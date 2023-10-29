A Historically Cold Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Sunday! A lot of people will see temperatures stuck in the 30′s (with a few cities maybe staying below freezing) all throughout the day, thanks to a blast of arctic air moving in last night and cloud cover sticking around throughout most of the day. At the time of writing, most of the wintry precipitation has moved out of the area, although a few pockets of light wintry precipitation (ranging from freezing rain to sleet to possibly snow) will be possible. We should dry out and clouds should clear going into tonight, which will allow temperatures to cool into the low 20′s, with wind chills likely in the teens early Monday morning. Monday and Halloween Tuesday will still be chilly, but dry. A warm-up looks to be on the way for the end of the work week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.